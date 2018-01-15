Gone are the days that the Consumer Electronics Show became the springboard for manufacturers to stage their winning smartphones. Some brands have moved to other trade shows such Mobile World Congress and IFA; others create their own events to debut their smartphones.

Nevertheless, the recently concluded CES 2018 in Las Vegas still witnessed a few smartphone releases and introduction of refresh versions. Hence, IBTimes Singapore brings a roundup of the top smartphones presented at the trade show.

Sony Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra, Xperia L2

Sony Electronics Inc introduced a power trio smartphones: Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra and Xperia L2. Designed to take selfies to a whole new level, they are all packed with an 8-megapixel front camera capable of shooting 120-degree wide-angle selfies. The Xperia XA2 Ultra is the high-end option whose selfie camera can shoot in 16-megapixel quality if not in wide-angle mode.

For the first time ever, Sony is employing its own fingerprint scanner on these devices. The devices are set for release by the end of January in select markets worldwide. Prices have yet to be revealed soon.

Honor View 10, Red Honor 7X

A smartphone sporting high-end specifications yet bearing a mid-range level price, the Honor View 10 is a great option for those who want to get the most of their money's worth. At US$460, users in the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain will be able to experience the most advanced artificial intelligence technology used in mobile handsets, thanks to Kirin 970 processor integrated with a Neural-Network Processing Unit.

The Red Honor 7X, on the other hand, is the cheaper option. For US$199, consumers in the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, India and the UK get a romantic mid-range smartphone in red. However, it will start to be available in February, just in time for the Valentine's Day.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Pro Porsche Design

Huawei may have failed to ink a deal with two of the biggest mobile carriers in the US--AT&T and Verizon Wireless-- for its high-end flagship smartphone, there's no stopping it to peddle the Mate 10 Pro and its Porsche Design variant in the country.

Pre-order for the phones will begin on February 4 and shipping will follow on February 18 through Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Microsoft and Newegg. The Mate 10 Pro will be available to purchase for US$799 and the Mate 10 Pro Porsche Design for US$1,225.

LG V30 Raspberry Rose

LG Electronics launched the V30 Raspberry Rose variant and is slated for release first in South Korea anytime within the week. The phone will also be available in select countries in Asia and Europe in the coming weeks.

The V30 Raspberry Rose costs US$830 in retail stores and from US$800 to US$912 in mobile carriers. Other colour options available are black, silver, blue and purple.

