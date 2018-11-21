As SpaceX founder Elon Musk is busy gearing up with his projects to colonise Mars, Bill Nye, a top science commentator has now come forward and has claimed that humans could never occupy the Red Planet.

In a recent talk with USA Today, Bill Nye argued that the plans to colonise Mars are purely stuff of 'Science Fiction'.

During the talk, Bill Nye revealed that humans are not capable enough to take care of earth which has all the right conditions to support life.

"This whole idea of terraforming Mars, as respectful as I can be, are you guys high? We can't even take care of this planet where we live, and we're perfectly suited for it, let alone another planet," Bill Nye told the USA Today.

The science educator also made it clear that humans could never live on the Red Planet permanently. As per Bill Nye, conditions on Mars are completely unfavourable to support life, as there is no water, no food and nothing to breathe there.

"Nobody's gonna go settle on Mars to raise a family and have generations of Martians. It's not reasonable because it's so cold. And there is hardly any water. There's absolutely no food, and the big thing, I just remind these guys, there's nothing to breathe," added Bill Nye.

Nye also suggested that space experts should try to explore the unknown horizons to spot intelligent alien life that may be thriving somewhere in deep space.

"I want to find evidence of life on another world in my lifetime, so Mars in the next logical place to look. People say what are you gonna find there? We don't know, and that's why we go and explore the unknown horizon," concluded Nye.

A few days back, Sir Martin Rees, a top-rated British astronomer and the former president of the Royal Society had claimed that hybrid human cyborgs will colonise Mars in the future. Rees believes that these human hybrids will be advanced beings made using bio-modifications and cyborg techniques.

"They will have every incentive to use bio-modification and maybe cyborg techniques, linking to electronic machines, to adapt to their alien environment. They will quite quickly become like a new species," said Martin Rees in an interview with MACH.