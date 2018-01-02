Just like 2017, gamers will have a busy year ahead in 2018, as many video games compatible on the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms are gearing up for release. We hereby provide you the list of most-anticipated video games which will be released in 2018.

Sea of Thieves

'Sea of Thieves' is an action-adventure game which is developed by renowned Russian studio 'Rare'. The video game will be compatible with both Xbox One and Microsoft platforms, and it will have its release on March 20, 2018.

'Sea of Thieves' is basically a multi-player game played from the first person perspective. The gamer will be playing as a pirate in this movie, and he can travel, explore, and navigate through the water to complete various tasks. This video game will be played in a shared world, and it means players will meet each other many times during their adventurous journey.

Monster Hunter: World

'Monster Hunter: World' is an action role-playing video game developed by Japanese developer Capcom. According to reports, this upcoming game will be released on January 26, 2018. Initially, the game will be released only on PS4 and Xbox One, and later the publishers will release it on the Windows platform. An official announcement regarding the Windows release date of 'Monster Hunter: World' is yet to be made by Capcom.

This game is set in an open world, and it will be played from a third-person perspective. The primary job of the gamer in this game is to track down monsters from a stunning world, either alone or with the help of his friends. According to reports, this upcoming video game will offer all the weapons to the gamer which he has used in Monster Hunter 4 and Monster Hunter Generations, the previous installments in this franchise.

God of war

This third-person action-adventure video game is developed by Santa Monica Studio, and it will be released in the first quarter of 2018. Being the eighth installment in the 'God of war' franchise, expectations surrounding the game's release are pretty high, and gamers are eagerly waiting to play as Kratos, the lead character of this game.

As years passed by, Kratos is now not alone, and he now has a son named Atreos. Kratos is now the mentor and protector of his son, and both of them are now in Scandinavia fighting against the enemies. Even though the developers have made the previous installments based on Greek mythology, this upcoming game will be loosely based on Norse mythology.

Spiderman

Spiderman fans all around the world are now awaiting the release of the upcoming game 'Spider-Man' which will be released in the second quarter of 2018. Insomniac Games have developed this action-adventure video game, and it it will be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation 4.

Close sources to Insomniac Games have previously revealed that the Spiderman in this new game will be a little old. He will be more experienced in hunting down enemies, and it is expected to go well with the gamers. In some parts of the game, the gamer will have the privilege to roam around without the Spiderman suit.

Death Stranding

'Death Stranding' is another anticipated release for the year 2018. The video game is developed by Kojima Productions. The video game is special for many reasons, 'Death Stranding' is a video game which is special for many reasons; Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen, renowned actors have played the lead roles in this game via motion capture, while director Guillermo del Toro has given life to a character through facial scanning.

The exact release date of the game is still not revealed, but gamers believe that 'Death Stranding' will out in 2018 itself.