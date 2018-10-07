Martin Rees, a British cosmologist and astrophysicist who recently authored by the book 'On The Future: Prospects For Humanity' has suggested that there could be many universes, and ours is just one particular patch in space and time. Rees believes that there could be more than one big bang which might have resulted in the creation of many universes.

As per Martin Rees, each constituent of this multiverse followed by the Big Bang could have cooled down differently and finally ending up with different laws of nature.

"What we've traditionally called 'the universe', the aftermath of 'our' big bang, maybe just one island, just one patch of space and time, in a perhaps infinite archipelago. There may have been many big bangs, not just one. Each constituent of this 'multiverse' could have cooled down differently, maybe ending up governed by different laws," wrote Rees in his book 'On the Future: Prospects For Humanity'.

Rees also argued that the big bang that created the earth could have been different from others and that might be the result why our planet is very special among zillions of others.

"Just as Earth is a very special planet among zillions of others, so—on a far grander scale—our big bang could have been a rather special one," added Martin Rees.

It should be noted that Martin Rees is not the only one top expert who put forward the concept of the multiverse. In a recent podcast with Joe Regan, Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX had suggested that humans living on the earth could be trapped in a matrix-like pseudo-existence. As per Musk, humans might be part of a simulation, and he hinted the presence of a multiverse or a parallel universe.

"We are most likely in a simulation because we exist. I think most likely, this is just about probability. There are many, many simulations. You might as well call them the reality, or you could call them multiverse," said Musk.