The universe is huge, and due to its vastness, it is practically impossible for the human mind to measure its depth and infinity. The science books we studied in the school days taught us that the only planet in our solar system which is capable of sustaining life is the Earth. But at the same time, sci-fi movies and UFO sightings from various nooks of the globe compelled us to think different, and now, many among us believe in the existence of aliens. Not even us, many celebrities all around the world have also admitted that they believe in alien life.

Scroll down to know more about the top five celebrities who believe in the existence of extra-terrestrial life.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry made a very interesting statement about aliens while promoting her movie 'Extant' in 2014. While chatting with David Letterman in the television show ' Late Night with David Letterman', the 'Die Another Day' actress admitted that she believes in alien life. During the talk, the actress made it clear that we are not alone in this universe, and within twenty years of time, humans will make the crucial first contact with aliens.

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith, son of actor Will Smith, made his grand entry into the entertainment industry with the movie 'Pursuit of Happyness' when he was just eight years old. Later, with a series of promising flicks, the young star emerged as a promising figure in Hollywood. Jaden Smith made his remarks about extra-terrestrials n an interview given to Wonderland Magazine.

During the interview, Jaden Smith revealed that he has talked about extra-terrestrials with the then President Barrack Obama. According to the 'After Earth' actor, something is extremely wrong with people who believe that only earth can sustain living forms.

"I talked to President Obama about extraterrestrials. He said he could neither confirm nor deny the existence of aliens, which means they're real. If people think we're the only people that live in this universe, then something is wrong with them," said Smith, reports Wonderland.

Kesha

American singer, actress, and rapper Kesha made a startling revelation during the Zach Sang Show. In the interview, Kesha talked about her UFO experience in real life. Kesha revealed that she had a very close experience with unidentified flying objects when she was standing in a desert. The actress added that she was five to seven flying saucers on the skies, and due to the state of shock, she even forgot to snap some pictures.

"I look up in the sky and there's a bunch of spaceships. I swear to God, there were like five to seven, and I don't know why I didn't like try to take a picture of it — I just looked at it,I swear to God, there were like five to seven, and I don't know why I didn't like try to take a picture of it. I just looked at it. I was sitting on a rock, and I was like, 'What in the hell is that?' I was trying to figure it out, and then they went away," told Kesha to Billboard.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise's 2013 post-apocalyptic movie 'Oblivion' has dealt with a theme related to extra-terrestrial life. During the promotional programs of the movie, the actor has always expressed his skepticism about this subject. But in one instance, he surprisingly said, "I don't think you can actually count it out. It might be a little arrogant to think we were the only ones in all the galaxies throughout the universe — but I've never met one!"

Alicia Keys

American singer Alicia Keys believes that aliens have already started living with us on earth. During an interview given to Buzzfeed in 2013, Keys openly admitted the existence of extra-terrestrial life without any shade of doubt.