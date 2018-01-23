Tokyo, the capital of Japan, is fully covered with a heavy blanket of snow and has witnessed a snowfall of 23 centimeters, the heaviest in four years. It has left people stranded and many injured. The city has come to a standstill and the traffic is jeopardized due to vehicles trapped in bridges and tunnels.

Tokyo is experiencing such a heavy snowfall after four years. People were traveling through heavy snow and blizzards. According to Japan's weather agency, Tokyo has witnessed the heaviest snowfall since February 2014. As per reports, nearly 200 people suffered minor injuries after falling on frozen streets and 700 minor vehicle accidents took place. Domestic and International flights have been canceled due to bad weather conditions.

Check out all the images of heavy snowfall in Tokyo :