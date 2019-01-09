Anyone in the United States who wanted to start their Tuesday with Tinder swiping had to find something else to do. Since around 8 a.m. ET, users have reported widespread Tinder outages accompanied by the error code 5000.

There were almost 1,500 reports of Tinder problems at one point on Tuesday morning, according to DownDetector. The number of complaints had dwindled down to the hundreds by the time of writing, but it appeared people were still having trouble with the app by late Tuesday morning.

DownDetector's live outage map pinpointed major cities in mainland Europe and the United Kingdom as primary sources of outage complaints. Additionally, New York City and Toronto were having problems.

Error code 5000 on Tinder simply tells users that there "was a problem logging into Tinder." Several Tinder users took to Twitter to complain about the outage. The Official Tinder account on Twitter had yet to address the outage at the time of writing.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.