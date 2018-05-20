The journey of the newly married couple, Britain's Prince Harry and California born Megan Markle begun in 2016. Take look at how their romantic relationship turned into a fairy tale.

July 2016:

The Duke of Sussex KCVO, Prince Harry met the American actress Megan Markle first time in London in July 2016. They were introduced by a mutual friend.

October 2016:

The British Royal family followers started to receive news about the Prince Harry's new relationship rumours with the famous American TV drama actress Meghan.

November 2016:

During an interview, when the 36-year-old Meghan was trying to avoid mentioning Harry's name but, she said, "So, my cup runneth over and I'm the luckiest girl in the world!" In the same month, reports stated that Meghan has already met with Harry's father Prince Charles and that news came from a palace insider, who said, "Harry is pretty serious about her and she is pretty serious about him."

The Royal Kensington Palace also released a statement, where they mentioned Meghan as Harry's girlfriend and it became the stamp paper of the royal relationship.

December 2016:

It was the time when people came to know that the couple was sharing a real bond, as Meghan was photographed in Toronto while wearing a necklace, which had letters "M" and "H". Later, the duo was spotted together in London's West End, while holding hands.

January 2017:

Local reports stated that Meghan met with the wife of Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at apartment 1A at Kensington Palace. Later, her father said that his daughter was very much in love with Harry, "and she's obviously happy because if she wasn't happy, she wouldn't be there."

February 2017:

The couple was again spotted together London's Soho House.

March 2017:

Harry and Meghan travelled together to Montego Bay, Jamaica to attend a wedding ceremony of Harry's childhood friend.

April 2017:

The newly married Harry flew from England and spend the Easter weekend with Meghan in Toronto, where both of them were photographed. Later, Meghan announced that she was closing her lifestyle blog "The Tig" and people started assuming that it could be because she was planning to get married soon.

May 2017:

The couple made their first public appearance during annual Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, England. Even they were also photographed while sharing a kiss.

July 2017:

People magazine reported that Prince Harry had purchased a painting from British artist Van Donna for an "important person" in October 2016. He asked to make two parts of that painting, which was called "Everybody Needs Somebody to Love," as he wanted to take half of it and gift the rest to his girlfriend.

August 2017:

The couple travelled to Africa to celebrate Meghan's birthday. They also visited Botswana and Victoria Falls.

October 2017:

Meghan accepted that both of them are sharing a romantic relationship. As reported by Vanity Fair, she said, "We're a couple. We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time."

In the same month, Harry and Meghan were spotted together at the Invictus Games opening ceremony.

November 2017:

This was the time when Harry and Meghan officially announce their engagement on November 27, 2017.

May 2018:

The couple exchanged vows at St George's Chapel on May 19 and people from the film industry, including other guests, attended the wedding ceremony in England.