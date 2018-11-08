The American space agency, NASA is now observing three asteroids, which are set to pass by earth by this weekend.

As per the scientists, while the first Asteroid 2018 VS1 will skim the blue planet by a distance of 861,700 miles on Saturday, November 10 at around 2.30 pm, the second one, which is comparable in size and speed will pass earth at distance of 3.12 million miles away.

Scientists at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California have claimed that the size of Asteroid VS1 could be anything from 12ft to 91ft meters wide. But, they clarified that there is no possibility of any kind of collision with earth.

The third space rock, named as Asteroid VX1 will take a fly by on earth at around 6.21pm on Saturday from a distance of 237,037 miles, which is closer to the surface than the moon.

NASA stated, "As they orbit the Sun, Near-Earth Objects can occasionally approach close to Earth. Note that a 'close' passage astronomically can be very far away in human terms: millions or even tens of millions of kilometres."

It was reported previously that spooky skull-shaped Halloween asteroid, officially called as Asteroid 2015 TB145 is expected to pass earth once again on Sunday, November 11. It was first spotted on October 10, 2015, by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS) at Hawaii's Haleakala Observatory and since then it is moving around the solar system.

However, the Halloween asteroid was last zoomed by on October 31, 2015, when it came within just 302,000 miles of the blue planet that is about 1.3 times the distance from Earth to the moon.