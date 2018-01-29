More than 30,000 people who want to outlaw abortion in the US marched on Saturday in San Francisco at the 14th annual Walk for Life. Holding a huge banner which reads 'abortion hurts women', protestors loudly proclaimed the pain faced by women during an abortion. Apart from the large banner, the protestors also carried small placards with messages, ''I march for the unborn'', and ''defund planned parenthood''.

The mammoth demonstration came just days after the 45th anniversary of the U.S Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade's milestone decision that legalized abortion in the country. A similar demonstration with more than 35,000 people as participants was conducted in Los Angeles a week back.

Police had beefed up the security in San Francisco prior to the beginning of the march. At one point in time, the protestors were met by hundreds of people who supported the decision of legalizing abortion. Fortunately, no violence happened, and the demonstrators carried out their march peacefully.

Before the march, organizers of the protest conveyed strict instructions to the participants to conduct the demonstration in a very peaceful and prayerful manner. The participants were asked to avoid confrontations with counter-demonstrators and were requested not to carry any graphic placards or images which features abortion.

According to the organizers, the main purpose of this demonstration is to reach out the women who were harmed by or during the process of abortion and to inform the general public about the damage of the same.

Last week, US President Donald Trump attended a similar demonstration in Washington DC. During his speech, Trump proclaimed January 22, 018 as 'National Sanctity of Human Life Day.' Interestingly, Donald Trump supports a bill in the senate aimed to ban abortion after 20 weeks.

It was on January 22, 1973, that the United States supreme court legalized abortion in a landmark ruling. The ruling affirmed the legal right of women to undergo an abortion under the 14th amendment to the US Constitution.