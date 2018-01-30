The royal wedding is around the corner and people can't get enough of the buzz circling around the ceremony.

Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle's imperial ceremony is taking place in May and according to reports some of the star invitees have already been revealed by insiders.

Rumours have it that former President Barack Obama and Michelle have been invited as the couple has a close relationship with the groom. This has raised eyebrows for many asking whether America's present president and family have been invited or not and if not why?

This question was brought up in an interview with Piers Morgan in Davos Switzerland and Trump's confirmed saying he's 'not aware' of any royal invite.

He further said, "I want them to be happy, I really want them to be happy. They look like a lovely couple,".

And when Morgan touched upon the topic about Markle's 'misogynist' comments on him, Trump abruptly replied, "Well, I still hope they're happy."

Then he talked about his genuine liking for the British Royals also stressing upon his mother's love for the family.

He expressed, "She had a love for the Queen. She had a love for the Royal family. She really respected the Queen, and she loved the pomp and ceremony."

"The fact is, she loved the U.K", he ended.

Though for the first time, Trump seems to not really mind for not being invited to a major event, people have been speculating the reason to why the royal couple has not invited Donald Trump.

Well, the answer is none of them are too fond of POTUS and family.

An insider had once revealed that 'the prince thinks the president is a serious threat to human rights' while the bride once declared to move to Canada if Trump becomes the President.

However, Brides has revealed that the couple has not yet sent out their invitations to guests.

Now if we talk about the royal preparations for the much-anticipated ceremony, it has been going bang on.

The couple has also decided to break some royal rules and add some personal touch to their big day. The biggest change in this wedding will be Meghan delivering a speech at her reception followed by the wedding ceremony.

According to Sunday Times, the bride is hoping to give an 'affectionate' tribute to her husband-to-be and will also express her gratitude to the Queen, her family and friends.

"The feeling is if Meghan's father doesn't speak for her, she wants to have the chance to thank her husband and everyone who has supported them," a source revealed to the U.K. newspaper. And above all beau, Harry thinks 'it's a great idea.'

Prince Harry and Meghan are also going out of the way once again by organizing the ceremony on a Saturday, unlike other royals' wedding which usually happens during a weekday.

Also, according to speculations, the to-be Dutch and Duchess of Cambridge will have their own choice of cake which will be made with banana while the royals typically serve a multi-tiered fruitcake at the imperial weddings.

This surely is going to be a 'Royal Revolution' and we hope the couple celebrates a pomp and blessed wedding.

Also read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to visit Princess Diana grave before wedding