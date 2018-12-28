Twilight movie star and Robert Pattinson's former girlfriend, Kristen Stewart is back in news for her dating choices. The Personal Shopper movie actress has reportedly parted ways with her longtime partner Stella Maxwell and is now rumored to be linked with stylist Sara Dinkin. As per reports, Kristen reportedly dumped Stella over her obsession with the fame.

After Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart has had strings of lovers. She was first romantically involved with singer SoKo, then she got linked with Alicia Cargile. Then there were rumors that Kristen was dating Cara Delvingne's ex-girlfriend St. Vincent and later got in a relationship with Stella Maxwell. Kristen and Stella never made their relationship public, but they were spotted together on multiple occasions.

However, it looks like, right during the holiday season, Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell has reportedly parted ways. As People recently reported, Kristen Stewart and her rumored girlfriend Sara Dinkin were seen on Christmas Eve for the fourth time in just one week. The rumored couple was seen walking around the Los Angeles neighborhood.

As per a recent report by RadarOnline, American Ultra movie actress Kristen Stewart has allegedly dumped her girlfriend Stella Maxwell after the famous model got "obsessed with fame." As per an alleged insider, Kristen simply couldn't handle the supermodel anymore as she became too caught up by her fame.

"Kristen always felt like she was less than because Stella is a supermodel and the relationship just ran its course."

At the same time, the alleged insider went on to add that Kristen is not serious for Sara Dinkin as her friends believe that Charlie's Angels reboot actress started "hooking up with her to make Stella jealous, which is kind of immature of her."

"Regardless, Kristen is happy and she is doing what she wants to do. She knows what she doesn't want in a woman for sure now and that is someone who is at the same level of fame she is," the alleged source added.

Kristen Stewart's reps have not confirmed the above claims.

On the professional front, Kristen Stewart has amazed her fans and critics by giving stellar performances in films like Café Society, Certain Woman, and Lizzie. In 2019, fans will get to see her in multiple projects. As of now, she is busy with the reboot of Charlie's Angels. She will also star as Norah Price in the upcoming American-adventure film, Underwater.