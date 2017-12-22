The East-Asian country Japan faced 9.0- 9.1 magnitude earthquake on 11 March 2011, which paralysed the nation for days. Now, scientists of Japan Government are predicting another massive tsunami within the next three decades. Now, the question arises how can experts predict this massive earthquake.

Usually, the range of the Earth's crust is 3 to 45 mile deep. The crust is the outer most solid layer, which is chemically distinct from the mantel. It is divided into pieces, which is called tectonic plates.

These plates are not steady in nature and these could glide over one another, which triggers earthquakes.

According to Shimon Wdowinski, a geophysicist at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Sciences, though these plates move continuously, the release of the stored energy from faults is different in each earthquake incident.

"There is no regularity. Every earthquake doesn't repeat exactly what happened before. Sometimes there is a big earthquake, sometimes there are two or three together," he said as quoted by Live Science.

The scientists also claimed several times that whenever a large earthquake hits a region, aftershocks occur in those areas, as the crust tries to adjust according to the surface after the main shock.

In case of Tsunami, the earthquake provokes powerful waves, which the residents of Japan have seen earlier. Earthquakes can also trigger the Tsunami by creating the underwater landslide.

In the case of Japan, it is located along the most active earthquake belt in the world, Pacific Ring of Fire. So the reason behind the frequent earthquake over the region is understandable.

Although scientists told about the reasons behind frequent earthquakes in Japan, still the accurate prediction is not possible. Here is the list of major Japan earthquakes which made headlines for its devastating nature.