Captain Marvel is going to be in Avengers: Endgame and is going to help earth's mightiest superheroes in defeating Thanos. When it comes to Captain Marvel and Avengers 4, there are hundreds of theories swirling around the internet and Glass movie star, Samuel L. Jackson has revealed something interesting about Carol Danvers that will change everything leading up to Avengers: Infinity War.

Over the last couple of months, fans have been wondering about the role time travel will play in Avengers: Endgame. There have been several theories that Doctor Strange has foreseen how Scott Lang aka Ant-Man will help in time travel. At the same time, there are theories about Tony Stark travelling back in time and finally changing the course of everything.

However, no one considered that Captain Marvel can also travel in time, until now.

As per Samuel L. Jackson, who features as Nick Fury in the MCU, when it comes to powers, Carol Danvers may be the strongest character in the entire Marvel Universe. The Pulp Fiction movie star told Entertainment Tonight about Carol and how she can travel through time.

"So, for Carol Danvers to be that person and for Brie to become that person, it's gonna be a dynamite thing. I mean, [the Avengers] are up against some really, really tough odds right now — we saw throughout Infinity War — so now we know that we need something that's as powerful as Thanos. And at some point, we'll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she's capable of. She's one of the few people in the Marvel universe that can time travel, so..."

As reported earlier, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has some amazing superpowers. The recently released trailer also showed how she can control her photon blasts. In addition to this, in the Marvel comics, Captain Marvel possess the power of flight and the power to absorb nuclear energy. However, the character has not been shown to use time travel.

Captain Marvel is co-directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden. The MCU movie is scheduled to release on March 8, 2019. If the character will be shown to travel through time, then the upcoming superhero movie will answer how the rest of the Avengers will use her powers to defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.