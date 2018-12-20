Every time there is the talk of disruption in the mobile industry, brands like OnePlus and Xiaomi emerge on top. The innovation ranks are no longer limited to biggies like Apple and Samsung anymore. That said, yet another brand has made the headlines with the launch of a new premium smartphone that brings not one, but two industry-first features onboard.

Lenovo unveiled the anticipated Z5 Pro GT in China on Tuesday, bringing two of the biggest features we've seen in any smartphone this year. Putting even the best flagships to shame, Lenovo Z5 Pro GT brings Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with 12GB RAM at an incredible price point.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT comes in different configurations, but the high-end model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at ¥4,398, which is roughly about Rs 45,100. Other variants starting at ¥2,698 (about Rs 27,700) comes with 6GB+128GB configuration, while 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage options cost ¥2,998 (roughly Rs 30,800) and ¥3,398 (around Rs 41,100).

The pricing of the LenovoZ5 Pro GT is quite interesting and appealing, but if you're hoping to see the smartphone hit Indian shores anytime soon, don't hold your breath. If you're in China, pre-orders for the Z5 Pro GT will commence from January 15 and sale begins January 24 onwards.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT challenges not only the biggest smartphone launches of the year, such as Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9 series, iPhone XS-series but also takes a serious jibe at OnePlus6TMcLaren Edition and Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, which took pride in offering 10GB RAM. It's interesting to see how well the smartphone industry is shaping up ahead of the new year.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT packs the industry-leading Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, which is based on 7nm architecture. By pairing the top chipset with 12GB RAM, Lenovo has pushed the boundaries on what's possible on a smartphone. But that's not it. The impressive spec-sheet is extensive.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED truly bezel-less display and Gorilla Glass protection. The front camera, which packs a 16MP f/2.2 sensor and an 8MP IR sensor, is well stacked in a slider alongside ambient sensor and earpiece – a page taken from Oppo Find X. The handset has some advanced mechanism behind the slider, which sues six parallel slides, double-helical structure and AI smart antennas to smartly detect the position of user's hand to adjust the signal.

The rear cameras are bound to impress as well. The smartphone packs dual rear cameras with 16MP Sony IMX519 sensor and a 24MP Sony IMX576 sensor with a f/1.8 aperture on both for better low-light photography. The primary cameras are placed on a carbon fiber finish back and the red outlining adds a unique style statement.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT also packs the trending in-display fingerprint scanner, advanced face unlock, USB Type-C port that charges a 3,350mAh battery, dual SIM card slots, and other standard connectivity options. There's no mention of fast charging that matches Warp Charge or SuperVOOC, which is quite disappointing along with the fact that the handset won't be available outside China anytime soon.