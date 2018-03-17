An 18-year-old gorilla in the Philadelphia Zoo might have an OCD the way Telugu film 'Mahanubhavudu' hero practises and preaches, because he hates to use hands while walking and keeps his hands clean every time.

The gorilla named Louis has been in the zoo since July 2004. Associated Press reported that while other gorillas use their hands and legs to walk, which is called knuckle-walking, Louis always makes sure that he doesn't have to use his hands to roam around.

This usually happens when the clean freak Louis has tomatoes and other snacks on his hands, he walks up straight like a human, just to keep the food as well as his hands clean rather than moving forward on his knuckles.

The keeper of the zoo, Michael Stern said that the workers installed a fire hose over a mud puddle in the yard and just to avoid getting dirty the almost 500-pound, 6-foot-tall Louis crosses it like a tightrope.

He mentioned that this behaviour of the primate is quite unusual as he never saw other gorillas to walk on their two legs.

Louis was born in 1999 at the St. Louis Zoo and after he was shifted to the Philadelphia Zoo, he became one of the two bachelor gorillas.

Philadelphia Zoo also shared the video of Louis on Twitter that showed the primate was walking on his two legs like a human being.

At a time when a Bornean orangutan named Ozon at a zoo in Indonesia was caught on camera smoking a cigarette, Louise is a great relief. In Louis case, he adapted that particular habit and that is not affecting his health but when it comes to Ozon, the incident raised concerns among animal welfare activists.