South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun has revealed that he had a huge crush on actress Song Hye Kyo. The duo worked together on the hit TV show Descendants of the Sun.

During an episode of MBC's Radio Star, the 30-year-old model, who played the role of Sergeant Lim in the series, said: "I also had a crush on Song Hye Kyo. The majority of the male cast and crew of 'DOTS' deeply fell into Song Hye Kyo's charms."

"I fell in love with Song Hye Kyo during the team dinner. She's a famous actress so I expected her to show up all fully dressed up but she came bare face with her hair up. She just seemed so chill," he added.

Meanwhile, Hye Kyo married her Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Joong Ki. They became one of the most famous K-drama pairs that turned out to be a real-life couple as well. In the hit drama, Joong Ki plays the lead role as Captain Yoo Shi Jin, and Hye Kyo reprises the role of the doctor named Kang Mo-Yeon.

After keeping their relationship a secret for a long time, the Descendants of the Sun stars finally confirmed their romance. The pair later announced that they were set to tie the knot and also revealed their wedding date.

Meanwhile last year, the writer of Descendants Of The Sun revealed a heart-warming detail about the lead stars. As noted by website Soompi, Kim Eun Sook was asked whether the dialogue lines she wrote for them, brought them together, to which she replied: "I think you'll have to ask Song Hye-kyo herself."

However, she did reveal how the drama affected Song Hye-kyo's husband-to-be. She shared: "Song Hye Kyo did say this though. She said that Yoo Si Jin [Song Joong Ki's character in the drama] actually changed him in real life. Song Joong Ki used to have a very manly personality, but he became sweeter [after being in the drama]."

"They love each other to death. I'm genuinely happy for them," Kim Eun Sook stated.