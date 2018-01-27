An old iPhone battery exploded in a man's mouth at a second-hand electronics market in China. According to reports, the incident took place when the customer asked to inspect the used battery to make a more informed purchase.

The second-hand phones sellers have been known to swap out original batteries for cheaper quality variants. Thus, the dubious customer wanted to check the status of the battery. He thought that biting the battery would prove whether it was real or fake. However, it is not clear how he got the idea of biting the battery to confirm its authenticity.

Mirror UK reported that the battery detonated in a flash of flames after the man put the battery into his mouth.

The lithium batteries that are used in iPhones cannot be removed by users and the phones have to be carefully taken apart by technicians to reveal them. The second-hand phones sellers have been known to swap out original batteries for cheaper quality variants.

The CCTV footage of the store showed the man putting he battery between his teeth and biting down when suddenly the device burst into flames in his mouth. Report said that the man luckily did not suffer any injuries as he dropped battery quickly.

However, the exact reason of the battery explosion is still not clear. The video footage of the bizarre incident in the Chinese city of Nanjing has gone viral on social media.

But, this is not the first time when a lithium battery has exploded. There have been a number of reported cases of explosion of lithium-ion batteries. Experts say that whenever the battery gets heated up, a short circuit occurs and the battery explodes.