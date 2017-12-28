Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has expressed his unhappiness for his style of play and also for the labeling him a "murderer."

The Belgium international moved to Old Trafford from Premier League club Everton in 2013, the same summer when David Moyes swapped Goodison Park for the Red Devils. The latter was sacked 10 months into his six year contract, while the midfielder continued with the 20-time champions of England.

Fellaini's playing style has been criticised and the ex-Everton star was made a scapegoat in thise fixtures where United failed to come out victorious. He has been subjected to constant criticism by a section of fans and pundits and the player is nowhere close to be happy about the situation.

"They have labeled me an aggressive player, a murderer," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Look, I'm fanatical. The team that wants it the hardest wins but there have been times when I came out as the villain. What should I do if they pull me by the hair? It sounds like a joke, but it really hurts," Fellaini added.

Fellaini's current contract at United will run down after the end of the 2017/18 season. Jose Mourinho has expressed his desire to retain the 30-year-old, but the player is yet to make a decision on his future.

