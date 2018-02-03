The App Store weekend sale brings a batch of premium apps for your iPhone or iPad device. You can get them free of charge so check them out below!

IQ Test & IQ Challenge (US$2.99)

IQ Test & IQ Challenge is intended for entertainment purposes only. It has two tests: Mensa and European.

Get IQ Test & IQ Challenge for iOS from the App Store.

Good Woofy (US$1.99)

Good Woofy can train your dog to stop barking while your not home by playing short recordings of your voice that play automatically when your dog barks.

Get Good Woofy for iOS from the App Store.

7 Minute Workouts (US$2.99)

7 Minute Workout is a battle-tested training program scientifically proven by the NYT and the HuffPost. It is a short but intensive circuit training that doesn't require any equipment. You can work out anywhere and at any time by spending 7 minutes a day for each session.

Get 7 Minute Workouts for iOS from the App Store.

Crypto Market (US$0.99)

Crypto Market serves two functions. First, it allows you to have a look at the up-to-date data of the cryptocurrency markets provided by CoinMarketCap. And second, it integrates your Portfolio to always know the value(s) of your coins.

Get Crypto Market for iOS from the App Store.

Block vs Block (US$2.99)

Block vs Block redefines the classic game you love playing on any platform. It allows you to play against a computer or human (iPad only).

Get Block vs Block for iOS from the App Store.

Cleu (US$0.99)

We've learned that smartphone customers check their device over 180 times per day. This is a growing problem that can lead to digital addiction and mental health issues. By connecting our behaviors to one experience, we can start to remove the need to check the device. We call this predictive automation. With Cleu, you can automate daily routines and find efficiency in your life.

Get Cleu for iOS from the App Store.

ReliCam (US$0.99)

ReliCam gives you manual controls to take advantage of your device's camera for Photos and Video. You can use it to control your iOS devices through your Apple Watch.

Get ReliCam for iOS from the App Store.

Animated Food (US$0.99)

Share these little guys with your friends, family, and your iMessage contacts. You can place them over pictures, text bubble, or even on other stickers. You can find a wide variety of food: fast food, desserts, Asian food, ice cream, and more.

Get Animated Food for iOS from the App Store.

ICU Patient Communicator (US$12.99)

The ICU Patient Communicator by SCCM is designed to improve communication between patients and caregivers. This app allows patients who are conscious, but unable to communicate verbally, an opportunity to express concerns or issues related to pain management, comfort levels, and overall well-being. It also helps alleviate language barriers between patients and caregivers.

Get ICU Patient Communicator for iOS from the App Store.

Tune in to IBTimes Singapore for more free iOS apps!