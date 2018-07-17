A 23-year-old man was arrested in association with a theft case which happened at a shop in Yishun on Friday, July 13, 2018. The incident apparently happened inside a mobile shop where the alleged culprit wearing a dark-colored cap and T-shirt picked up an iPhone from an unattended counter.

Andrew Goh, the shop manager of SK Telecom shop revealed that the crime happened at about 09.00 PM. The video of the theft was captured by the CCTV camera and it played a crucial role in helping the police to nab the culprit.

Five people were there inside the shop during the time of the crime. Two employees were attending three customers, and it was at this time that the thief cleverly stole an iPhone 6S plus. Andrew Goh revealed that the stolen iPhone 6S plus was a used one which is worth S$400. The store manager also revealed that he has been working in the shop for more than four years and it is for the first time that such an incident is taking place.

The culprit was initially spotted after Goh and his helpers checked the CCTV footage. After seeing the culprit stealing the smartphone, the mobile shop owner intimated the police, and they initiated an investigation soon.

The alleged culprit was later arrested on Sunday, June 15, 2018. The investigation officers have not unveiled the name of the alleged accused, and they are currently continuing the investigation. Police are now investigating whether the accused has committed the crime without any prior planning. They are also probing whether the alleged accused is a member of electronic theft mafia.

The latest arrest was made by the police just a few days after two men were nabbed for stealing cash and medicines from a clinic at Bedok.

As the number of thefts in Singapore increases day by day, police have advised citizens to adopt required precautions such as securing doors and windows with grills, installing alert alarms as well as CCTV cameras which will help investigative officers to nab the criminals once a crime takes place.