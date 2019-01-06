India will take on Thailand in their opening group-stage encounter of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Sunday, January 6.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The match between Thailand and India will kick off at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 5:30 pm local time, 9.30 SGT and 1:30 pm GMT.

India vs Thailand preview

Although beneath India (97) in the FIFA rankings, at 118, Thailand goes into the match against India as the favourites.

The Indian defence will be sternly tested against a Thai attack that has been running rampant in the AFF Championship, scoring 17 goals in just six games. The already firing strike force will be boosted by the return of key players, Teerasil Dangda and Chanathip Songkrasin.

For India, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been in excellent form in goal and he will be crucial to India's chances in the tournament along with central defenders Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathodika.

In the midfield, Pronay Halder has recovered from his nose injury and will partner Anirudh Thapa in the centre, allowing the latter to play his preferred box-to-box role. In the forward line, talisman Sunil Chhetri will have to be at his imperious best as chances will not come by very easily for the 'Blue Tigers'.

The Indian football team has been in decent form going into the tournament having earned commendable draws against stronger opponents, China and Oman.

Probable XIs

Thailand: Chatchai Budprom; Theerathon Bunmathan, Pansa Hemviboon, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Tristan Do; Thitipan Puangchan, Tanaboon Kesarat; Sumanya Purisai, Chanathip Songkrasin, Adisak Kraisorn; Teerasil Dangda

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Subhasish Bose; Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa; Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Halicharan Narzary; Jeje Lalpekhlua

Global TV Listings