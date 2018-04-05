A Scoot flight bound for Thailand returned to Changi Airport on Thursday after the authorities received an alleged bomb threat on board.

The airline said that Flight TR634, which left Changi Airport at 1.20 pm for Hat Yai, was escorted back by Singapore's air force. It added that the airline is "working closely with the authorities for necessary follow-up to ensure the safety of our guests".

On Thursday afternoon, the budget carrier said in a statement that the aircraft landed safely at 3.23 pm.

The Singapore Police Force has confirmed in a statement on Facebook that it received an alleged bomb threat made by a passenger on board the flight.

The police said that the officers are conducting checks and they will provide more updates regarding this.