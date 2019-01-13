Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company will discontinue the lower end versions of the Model S and X sedan. However, the company still has the customers in mind as its stronger models are still available. There's also an alternative if you wish for a cheaper Tesla vehicle.

According to Musk's personal tweet, Tesla will stop taking orders for the 75 kWh version of the Model S and X. However, Musk also announced that they will still be available up until Sunday evening of Jan. 13. For people interested in buying this car because of its limited availability or its potential vintage value in the future, you should go ahead and purchase this on their official site now. Musk also confirmed that buyers can easily cancel their orders for free, for any reason, and get their whole money back, as stated in one of his tweets.

Meanwhile, the lower end option spot that the 75 kWh Model S & X will leave behind will be replaced by the Model 3. As The Street reported, the Performance Model 3 costs around $62,000, while the Model S costs $76,000 and the Model X goes for $82,000. The higher 100 kWh versions of Model S and X cost around $94,000 and $97,000, respectively, at the moment. The differences of the 75 kWh Model S and X compared to the Performance Model 3 isn't that high, which makes it a viable option if opting for a lower end Tesla sedan.

Additionally, Musk also confirmed that the company is moving to other car versions defined by battery sizes to more defined descriptions. To confirm this to a user that asked him, he simply tweeted back "yes"to the user.

For now, we can be rest assured that Tesla will not discontinue the Model S and X line soon. Musk also confirmed that the Tesla Model S and X will not be phased out in one or two years as one Twitter userasked. For now, we'll have to wait for the Tesla CEO and the company's plans for their future car lines.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.