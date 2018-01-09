Former World No 1 Andy Murray has suffered an injury setback after the British tennis star confirmed that he underwent a hip surgery in Melbourne, Australia on 8 January.

The 30-year-old took on social media to confirm his latest setback on Monday and his set his sights on returning in the summer, for the 2018 Wimbledon.

"Today I underwent successful right hip surgery at the St Vincent Hospital in Melbourne. I'd like to thank Dr John O'Donnell and all of the staff for looking after me. I look forward to returning to competitive tennis during the grass court season. Thanks to everyone for all the well wishes and support over the last few days. I'll comeback from this," Murray posted on his official Facebook page.

The news comes as a second disappointment for his fans, days after he announced his withdrawal from the 2018 Australian Open. Murray suffered a major back injury in 2013 and underwent surgery following the US Open, missing the end of the season, to return in January 2014.

Murray stressed that he is "feeling really positive" as he starts his road to recovery.

"A little post op photo. I'm feeling really positive and looking forward to starting rehab. Thanks to everyone for the well wishes and support the last few days.. It really helps. And everyone try and find a partner who looks at you the way @jamie__delgado looks at me ," he said on Facebook.

(With inputs from IANS).