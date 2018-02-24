Dustin Snyder, a 19-year-old man from Florida who has been battling with terminal cancer for the past one year has died just weeks after fulfilling his wish to marry his high school sweetheart.

The deceased had married Sierra Siverio, his 21-year-old girlfriend just three weeks back in a bitter yet sweet ceremony that touched the hearts of millions. Snyder's sister Brittany confirmed the death of her brother and posted on Instagram stating that his painful days are over, and he has wings now to reach the footsteps of God.

A sweet marriage ceremony

The marriage ceremony of Dustin Snyder and Sierra Siverio took place just four days after their engagement, as doctors instructed that time is very limited for Snyder.

"We did it fast because honestly, we don't know how much longer he does have," told Sierra Siverio to ABC News during the time of the ceremony.

During the ceremony, the groom said that the wedding day is undoubtedly the most special day in his life.

"I feel amazing, it's the best most special day of my life for sure. It's a beautiful venue, beautiful place," said Dustin Snyder on his marriage day.

To conduct the marriage ceremony in style, people in the community donated more than $7,000.

"It's meant everything. I couldn't have imagined how much support and how much love I have from this community," added Dustin.

After the marriage, the couple celebrated their honeymoon at Disneyland.

An unusual story of love and sacrifice

Dustin Snyder and Sierra Siverio have been dating each other for the past two years. Sierra revealed that they first met when they were in sixth grade. After a few years hiatus, the duo again met at a local Steak 'n Shake shop. Sierra went to the shop to apply for a job, while Dustin Snyder was working there at that time.

A year back, Snyder was diagnosed with cancer after he felt pain in his chest. He underwent chemotherapy and other cancer treatments, but before that, it had spread to his stomach and chest area.

Despite the hard circumstances, Sierra always stood with Snyder and did as much as she can like a real wife.