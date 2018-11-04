A new report from global ICT solutions and services provider Dimension Data has stated that the increased adoption of game-changing technologies will lead to significant power shifts across industries in 2019.

As per the "Tech Trends 2019" report, which was published this week, due to the emergence of the technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and robotic process automation, the often referenced but rarely accomplished transformation projects will be a reality.

The Chief Technology Officer of Dimension Data, Ettienne Reinecke said in a statement that "we'll see the most innovative companies showing off truly impactful examples of digital transformation in action in 2019 with many more coming to the market over the next three years."

In addition, he also stated, "They will then become so firmly embedded in the core processes and technologies we use that we'll consider them commonplace. 2019 is the year that trailblazers will pull-away from fast-followers and we start to see significant power shifts across industries."

The report also pointed out several other trends that will be introduced to define that business technology in 2019. It included that the surge of robotic process automation such as AI, Machine Learning, heuristic neural networks and other technologies, will provide the companies with the highly needed opportunity to combine scenarios, increase understanding and make real-time predictive decisions about their customers' needs and behavior as well as the ability to reshape their customer experience in the process.

The research report added that while companies start subscribing to multiple Cloud platforms and increasing their use of Software-as-a-Service, commonly known as SaaS, Cloud-based security providers will gain more traction. So, it is not hard to believe that applications gathering input from users and making changes to their own functionality to improve the user experience, can be a reality soon.