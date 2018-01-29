Country singers Maren Morris, Eric Church, and Brothers Osborne performed a moving rendition of Eric Clapton's Grammy winning "Tears in Heaven" at the 60th Grammy Awards here as a tribute to victims of a mass shooting at a music fest in Las Vegas last year.

The artistes had performed at last year's Route 91 Harvest Festival, where at least 58 people were killed when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd of a hotel, on the crowd in October. It was one of the deadliest mass shooting in the recent US history.

"On October 1, all of country music was reminded, in the most tragic way, the connection we share with our fans and the healing power music will always provide," Church said on Sunday before the performance.

Morris added: "A few months earlier and a continent away, the same was true in Manchester, England. The painful truth is that this year, in just those two events, 81 music lovers, just like us, went out to enjoy a night of music and never came back home, with many more injured and still healing."

"So tonight, to honour those who were lost, Eric, Brothers Osborne and I -- who were all there in Las Vegas that tragic weekend -- wanted to come together and honour the memory of the beautiful music-loving souls so cruelly taken from us," she said.

The backdrop was a montage of names of some of those who lost their lives in the attack.