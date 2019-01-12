This is relationship goals right here. Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez got back together after Selena's rehab stint. Its been months since the two popstars have shared anything to social media. But the cute reunion pic had a surprise addition with Cazzie David, Pete Davidson's ex, also making it into the selfie.

Reportedly, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez reunited for their first public photo together since Selena left rehab, and the BFFs were clearly ecstatic about being within close proximity again. Taylor penned a clever caption for the night's festivities, writing on Jan. 10, "20wineteen."

Reportedly Taylor and Selena have, to the public's knowledge, been keeping up a long-distance friendship until this Instagram post. The pair's last public appearance was in May 2018 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, a stop on Taylor's Reputation Stadium Tour. Not only did Selena lend her vocals to the concert, but she shared a gushing tribute about her pop star pal. "She's been my best friend for 12 years, almost 13. And the reason she has stayed one of my best friends is because this person has never judged a single decision I've made," the "Wolves" singer told the Los Angeles crowd. "She's also met me where I've been. She's encouraged me when I have nothing to be encouraged about. I don't know if I'd be as strong as I am if I didn't have you and your family, because you've changed my life."

As Taylor continued touring until Nov. 2018, and TMZ reported that Selena sought treatment at a mental health facility just the month prior.

Busy schedules didn't keep the popstars from celebrating one another's birthdays, as Taylor baked a "GOMEZ OR GO HOME" cake for the Disney alum's 26th birthday in June, while Selena privately "surprised" her friend with "a personal gift" for Tay's big day, a source exclusively told HollywoodLife. Selena was even spotted proudly sporting Taylor's Reputation hoodie twice since Dec. 2018!

Selena recently released a creepy video where she is in a bathtub. The video reportedly freaked out her fans. But this selfie sure seems like Selena is back again. You can check out the pic here: