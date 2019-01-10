Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are reportedly ready to go public about their relationship. The Bad Blood singer and the 27-year-old actor, who have been dating since May 2017, had preferred to keep their relationship away from spotlight till now.

However, Taylor joined Joe at the 2019 Golden Globes recently. A source told Hollywood Life: "They will continue to support each other during award shows and other public events and not hide their relationship."

"But they also are not going to force [their relationship] down anyone's throats. They are happy with how they are dealing with everything because it is just natural," the insider added. "They aren't doing anything to prove anything to anyone. It just works out. They have a fun time and they have their own time together and want to continue that. When needed they will be together for big events in each other's lives, but in no way will they overdo it or force something that doesn't need to be forced."

"They are going to continue to enjoy [their relationship] at their own pace and make things as easygoing as possible," the source went on.

Meanwhile, during an interview with British Vogue, Joe had talked about people's interest in him and Taylor. He said: "I'm aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people...but I really prefer to talk about work."

In December 2015, during an interview with NME magazine, Selena Gomez's best friend said she feels the world is too interested in her personal life. She told the publication: "I'm in the news every single day for multiple different reasons. And it can feel, at times, if you let your anxiety get the better of you like everybody's waiting for you to really mess up – and then you'll be done."

"A lot of the time I need to call my mom and talk for a really long time, just to remind myself of all the things that are great and all the things that matter. If you do something that defines your character to be not what the public thought you were, that's the biggest risk," Swift added.