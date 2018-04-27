Abdul Shukor Jumat, a taxi driver has been sentenced to five months in jail for causing a pedestrian's death while driving along driving along Gambas Avenue on April 9. The accident occurred when the taxi driver tried to jump the red light at the traffic signal.

Before the accident associated with the current punishment, Abdul Shukor already had five driving offenses under his belt. Abdul Shukor was given five months jail term for charges of reckless driving. The court also ordered to revoke the driving license of Shukor for six years.

Details of the accident

The accident took place along the Gambas Avenue on April 09, 2017. During the time of the accident, the cabbie was speeding at 79 kilometers per hour, 9 kilometers more than the legal speed limit. At around 11.20 PM, Abdul Shukor's car reached a cross junction in Woodlands Avenue 7, and the traffic light was in red for the next 30 seconds.

As the taxi driver beat the red light, he ended up hitting Li Yong, a 38-year-old Chinese national causing his death. Li Yong was pronounced dead at the spot of the accident by the paramedical staff who immediately reached the spot. The Chinese national had suffered a fractured skull.

During the hearing, the CCTV footage of the incident was played in front of Abdul Shukor. The DPP informed the court that road and weather conditions were fine during the time of the accident. The court also heard that the traffic signal was also working properly.

The DPP informed the court that Shukor had a bad driving history, and previously, he was charged for overs-peeding and for driving in a bus lane.

Nor Hakim, Abdul Shukor's lawyer pleaded that his client suffers from iron deficiency, and a long jail term will create health issues for him. Hakim also added that Shukor is remorseful for his action.