The 2018 Tata Mumbai Marathon was a successful event and the winners as the Ethiopian dup Solomon Deksisa abd Amane Gobana led the Elite Men and Elite Women's division respectively.

The results of different categories with the time and their nationality have been mentioned below.

Leading results

Overall Marathon Elite Men : Solomon Deksisa (ETH) 02:09:33;Shumet Akalnaw(ETH) 02:10:00; Joshua Kipkorir (KEN) 02:10:29; ShumiDechasa (BAHRAIN) 02:12:23; AychewBantie (ETH) 02:12:48; HusenMuhammedamin (ETH) 02:13:15; Vincent Kipchumba (KEN)02:15:14; Abraham Girma (ETH) 02:15:27; Samuel Mwaniki (KEN)02:15:58; EliudBarngetuny (KEN) 02:16:49; GopiThonakal (IND) 02:16:50; Nitendra Singh Rawat (IND) 02:16:54; Philip Kangogo(KEN) 02:17:10; SrinuBugatha (IND) 02:23:55; Bahadur Singh Dhoni (IND) 02:25:00

Overall Marathon Elite Women: AmaneGobana (ETH) 02:25:49; BornesKitur (KEN) 02:28:48; ShukoGenemo (ETH) 02:29:41; Birke Debele (ETH) 02:29:45; Kuftu Tahir (ETH) 02:35:01; Rose Maru (KEN) 02:38:52; Sudha Singh (IND) 02:48:32; JyotiGawate (IND) 02:50:47; Parul Chaudhary (IND) 02:53:26; Manju Yadav (IND) 03:02:05

Marathon Indian Men: Gopi Thonakal 02:16:51; Nitendra Singh Rawat 02:16:54;Srinu Bugatha 02:23:56; Bahadur Singh Dhoni 02:25:00 ; GB Patle 02:29:59; TH Sanjit Luwang 02:34:44;

Marathon Indian Women: Sudha Singh 02:48:32; JyotiGawate 02:50:47; Parul Chaudhary 02:53:26

Indian Half Marathon Men: Pradeep Singh 01:05:42; Shankar ManThapa 01:06:40; Deepak Khumbar 01:06:54; Chandrakan Maruti 01:09:39; Sachin Patil 01:10:17

Indian Half Marathon Women: Sanjeevani Jadhav 01:06:24; Monika Athare 01:27:15; Juma Khatun 01:27:48; Kiran 01:27:49; Janabai Hirave 01:28:40