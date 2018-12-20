India's largest software exporter TCS has been rated the number one top employer in Asia Pacific region.

The IT bellwether said in a statement that the Netherlands-based Top Employer Institute has ranked the company as number one Top Employer Institute Asia Pacific 2019 based on its performance in a number of countries across the region.

TCS is also the number one Top Employer of Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, and Singapore, and a Top Employer in the Philippines and China, the statement said.

"TCS is proud to be ranked as number one in the latest Top Employer Certifications for Asia Pacific," Kunnumal Sudeep, TCS Asia Pacific Director and Head of Human Resources, said in a statement.

"Our employees are our greatest asset and the key element of our success. This recognition is a testament to the considerable investment we are making to ensure our Asia Pacific workforce is highly engaged and enabled to ensure future-readiness for our customers in the Business 4.0 era," he said.

The Top Employers Institute evaluates companies worldwide, taking into account employee conditions, talent development opportunities and enablement at different levels of the organisation, and continuous improvement and excellence in employment practices.

The institute conducts thorough research and evaluation by independent auditors of the applicant company ahead of certifying it as Top Employer.

Established more than 25 years ago, the Top Employers Institute has certified over 1,300 organisations in 115 countries, the institute says on its website. These Certified Top Employers positively have an impact on the lives of over 5 million employees globally, according to the statement.

TCS has won the laurels for its outstanding performance as a top employer at global and regional levels (Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific) as well as in 29 countries, the company said in its statement.

The IT major has also launched a private cloud in Canada to help forward-thinking enterprises move rapidly along the digital maturity curve.

"TCS' Enterprise Cloud Platform (ECP) is a dynamic solution stack that provides multiple, flexible cloud infrastructure options including IaaS, PaaS, and state-of-the-art hybrid cloud capabilities which enable highly secure orchestration between on-premises and public cloud environments," the company said.