The 21-year-old Alexander Zverev showed his outstanding skills and defeated current world No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Sunday at London 6-4, 6-3. Not only did he become the youngest winner of the title since Djokovic 10 years ago, but the German star also became only the fourth tennis player to beat Swiss legend Roger Federer and Serbian ace Djokovic back-to-back in the semi-final and final of the same tournament.

Earlier on the same day two American ace Jack Sock and Mike Bryan took the final victory in the men's doubles tournament after the duo defeated the French pair Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 5-7, 6-1, 13-11.

