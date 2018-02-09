Search and rescue teams in Taiwan on Thursday intensified operations to find 58 people who were reported missing after a 6.4-magnitude quake hit the island earlier this week. The number of deaths in Tuesday's quake has raised to nine while 268 people were injured, according to the National Fire Agency, reports Efe news. The figures are expected to rise.

On Wednesday night, a 5.7-magnitude tremor was recorded, leading to panic among families of the missing people. Authorities have provided aid and shelter to the displaced people while the families of the victims have been given compensation.

Authorities in Hualien have began investigating the 12-storey Yun Men Tsui Ti building which left leaning at more than 30 degrees after the quake.

It is being ascertained if the building, constructed in 1995, where six of the nine deaths took place, had completed construction norms, including earthquake-resistance standards.

Taiwan is located on the "Pacific Ring of Fire," an area known for its intense seismic activity, and was hit by a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in 1999 that killed at least 2,415 people.(IANS)