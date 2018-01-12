Girls' Generation's Taeyeon had a heart-breaking moment during Lee Hi's performance at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards ceremony.

Lee Hi too had to stop for a moment while singing the song "Breathe" as she couldn't hold back her emotions.

The song was written by late SHINee member Jonghyun and the lyrics convey a deep message within. Lee Hi had sung the song as a tribute to her beloved friend.

Taeyeon who was witnessing the performance of Lee Hi was seen crying at that moment.

Jonghyun was very close to both Taeyeon and Lee Hi and the two stars broke down in the remembrance of their dear friend who passed away recently in a tragic incident.

Taeyeon later went live on Instagram and expressed her experience at the awards show.

Taeyeon in the video said," I really enjoyed Lee Hi's stage. When Lee Hi was singing, I wanted to help her. In that moment, the distance between us felt so far. I wanted to give her a pat on the back. She performed so well, so I felt even more grateful. Lee Hi, you did well. You did really well. I haven't seen you in a while, but you're even prettier now."

The 32nd Golden Disc Awards was held on January 10-11, at KINTEX, South Korea.

Taeyeon along with TWICE, GOT7, BTS and more received the Disc Bonsang award at the ceremony.

BTS also bagged the grand prize also known as 'Daesang' at the award show.

Taeyeon had also uploaded some Instagram posts in the memory of Jonghyun after his tragic death.

Check it out: