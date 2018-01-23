Suzy pre-release track "In Love With Someone Else" from her upcoming extended play "Faces of Love" has swept almost all the local Korean charts. The song grabbed the top spot in almost all the real-time charts of six major domestic music sites including Melon, Naver, Genies, and Bucks. The ballad track explores the feelings of a woman who is in love with someone else and also feels bad for her current lover.

The emotional song begins with "How can I say this without hurting you." Interestingly, this is her first project post her breakup with Lee Min Ho. Though there were reports of the couple planning to tie the knot before the latter's enlistment, they have decided to part ways to concentrate on their careers.

In addition, this is also Suzy's first work after the disbandment of girl group Miss A. The group-which consisted of five members, Fei, Mia, Jin and Suzy, debuted in 2010 with their single 'Bad Girl Good Girl.' The last album released by the group was 'Colors' in 2015 after which members pursued individual activities.

Suzy's agency JYP Entertainment has been releasing few electrifying images of the idol for the past couple of weeks. The posters show the bad girl avatar of the singer dressed in bold color. The team also unveiled a prequel video of the album that portrayed the different emotions of the star on January 16.

Suzy's mini album is one of the most-awaited K-pop comebacks of 2018. The idol has been focussing on her acting side for the past few years. The mini-album which comprises of seven tracks will be released on January 29.

Here is the complete tracklist of the album:

