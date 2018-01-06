Singer-actor Suzy is all set to make a comeback with a new EP (extended play). Last week, her agency JYP Entertainment has confirmed that the 'While You Were Sleeping' actress has flown to Los Angeles for the production of her comeback music album. On January 5, her agency further revealed that her new EP will be out this month.

"Suzy's new EP will be dropped on Jan. 29 through local music applications and websites. Some of the tracks will be pre-released a week earlier," the agency told Korea Herald. The singer is currently shooting for her music video LA.

On January 24, 2017, Suzy released her debut extended play Yes? No?. The EP featured six original tracks. So far she has released one extended play, four singles, and four promotional singles. Suzy gained praise for her natural beauty and gorgeous skin. She was also listed on the '100 Most Beautiful Faces' on earth—an annual list released by TC Candler along with The Independent Critics.

Suzy made her acting debut in the high-school drama Dream High. However, her mainstream success came through action historical drama Gu Family Book alongside Lee Seung-gi. Last year, she starred in the SBS drama 'While You Were Sleeping' along Lee Jong Suk. The duo won the best couple award at the SBS Drama Awards.

This will be her first music release after the disbandment of girl group Miss A. The group-which consisted of five members, Fei, Mia, Jin and Suzy, debuted in 2010 with their single 'Bad Girl Good Girl.' The last album released by the group was 'Colors' in 2015 after which members pursued individual activities. Jia and Min left the group in May 2016 and November 2017, respectively.