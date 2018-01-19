All eyes are on Suzy's upcoming second mini album, "Faces of Love" and there is no doubt that singer-actor is pouring out the heart and soul into it. The pretty lass is all set to make a comeback with a captivating project.

The mini album comprises of seven numbers with Suzy being a part of lyrics and composing team. It was also reported that a pre-release song "In Love with Someone Else" will be released on January 22 at 6 p.m. KST while the mini album and her title track MV will be released on January 29.

On Thursday, Suzy released a couple of electrifying images for one of its track, "Holiday," from the album. It has the actress dressed in a chic black and glamorous blood red dresses respectively. It looks like the K-pop idol has opted for a bad girl image for that particular track.

Earlier, on January 6, her agency JYP Entertainment confirmed that the 'While You Were Sleeping' actress has flown to Los Angeles for the production of her comeback music album.

On Tuesday (January 16), her agency unveiled a prequel video of the album that portrayed the different emotions of the star.

Along with the video, the tracklist was also released.

Amidst all the hype, Suzy has dropped the MV teaser of her pre-release duet "In Love with Someone Else" on January 17.

Suzy's mini album is one of the most-awaited K-pop comebacks of 2018. The idol has been focussing on her acting side for the past few years. Ironically, this is also her first project post her breakup with Lee Min Ho and after the disbandment of girl group Miss A. The group-which consisted of five members, Fei, Mia, Jin and Suzy, debuted in 2010 with their single 'Bad Girl Good Girl.' The last album released by the group was 'Colors' in 2015 after which members pursued individual activities.