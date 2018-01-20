Suzy just dropped more teaser images of her upcoming mini album 'Faces of Love'.

The talented star sports a childlike look in the image exploring the innocence of youth and love according to the concept of her forthcoming album.

Earlier the 23-year-old beauty had released a cozy concept teaser for "Good Night' and also a set of vibrant and charming pictures for 'Holiday' which features DPR LIVE.

Suzy had also shared a clip from 'In Love with Someone Else', the first track of her upcoming album 'Faces of Love'.

The album 'Faces of love' conveys the different facades of love and the real experience of love.

'Faces of love' will release on January 29 but prior to its release, 'In Love with Someone' will initially get released on January 22.

Suzy is a South Korean actor and singer who rose to fame through popular group Miss A. She also acted in hit dramas like 'While You Were Sleeping', 'Uncontrollably Fond' and more.