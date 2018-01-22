Watch Suzy singing she is "In Love With Someone Else" in the new pre-release MV of her upcoming extended play "Faces of Love." The ballad track explores the feelings of a woman who is in love with someone else and also feels bad for her current lover.

The emotional song begins with "How can I say this without hurting you." Interestingly, this is her first project post her breakup with Lee Min Ho. Though there were reports of the couple planning to tie the knot before the latter's enlistment, they have decided to part ways to concentrate on their careers.

In addition, this is also Suzy's first work after the disbandment of girl group Miss A. The group-which consisted of five members, Fei, Mia, Jin and Suzy, debuted in 2010 with their single 'Bad Girl Good Girl.' The last album released by the group was 'Colors' in 2015 after which members pursued individual activities.

Suzy's mini album is one of the most-awaited K-pop comebacks of 2018. The idol has been focussing on her acting side for the past few years. The mini-album, which comprises of seven numbers with Suzy being a part of lyrics and composing team, will be released on January 29.

Last week, the actor-singer has been releasing electrifying images for her tracks, "Holiday," and "Sober" from the album. It has the actress dressed in a chic black, glittering silver and glamorous blood red dress respectively. It looks like the K-pop idol has opted for a bad girl image for few tracks.

On Tuesday, January 16, her agency unveiled a prequel video of the album that portrayed the different emotions of the star.

Along with the video, the tracklist was also released.

Suzy also has dropped the MV teaser of her pre-release duet "In Love with Someone Else" on January 17.