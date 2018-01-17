There is no doubt that singer-actor Suzy is pouring out the heart and soul into her career. The pretty lass is all set to make a comeback with her second mini-album, "Faces of Love." Her agency JYP Entertainment earlier confirmed that the 'While You Were Sleeping' actress has flown to Los Angeles for the production of her comeback music album.

On Tuesday (January 16), the pretty lass' agency unveiled a prequel video of the album that portrayed the different emotions of the star.

Along with the video, the tracklist was also released. The mini album comprises of seven numbers with Suzy being a part of the lyrics and composing team. It was also reported that a pre-release song "In Love with Someone Else" will be released on January 22 at 6 p.m. KST while the mini album and her title track MV will be released on January 29.

Amidst all the hype, Suzy has dropped the MV teaser of her pre-release duet "In Love with Someone Else" today.

This will be her first music release after the disbandment of girl group Miss A. The group-which consisted of five members, Fei, Mia, Jin and Suzy, debuted in 2010 with their single 'Bad Girl Good Girl.' The last album released by the group was 'Colors' in 2015 after which members pursued individual activities. Jia and Min left the group in May 2016 and November 2017, respectively.

Suzy made her acting debut in the high-school drama Dream High. However, her mainstream success came through action historical drama Gu Family Book alongside Lee Seung-gi. Last year, she starred in the SBS drama 'While You Were Sleeping' along Lee Jong Suk. The duo won the best couple award at the SBS Drama Awards.