Suzy has finally dropped her much awaited comeback album.

Suzy released her latest album 'Faces of Love' today (January 29) at 6:00 pm KST.

Earlier during a press conference of the album, the 23-year old star broke her silence on Miss A's disbandment and said, "miss A broke up after 7 years of promotions. This time, the same time as last time I released my solo music, I' m really nervous because it's a new attempt. So I decided to be more tough. Unlike when I promoted as a group, this is the type of music I want to do in my own colour. I think this is a chance for me to grow more."

During the event, Suzy was also questioned about her release falling on the same day as Red Velvet's album release.

In response, Suzy had said, "I am also a fan, so I am really looking forward to it." She added, "I am happy that we will be promoting together."

Girl Group Red Velvet has also dropped their repackaged album 'The Perfect Red Velvet' at the same time and on the same day (January 26)

The album 'Faces of love' conveys the different facades of love and the real experience of love.

The title track 'Holiday 'relaxed R&B music featuring DPR's Live's rapping. Suzy has gone out of her way from her contemporary music style for this song.

Suzy is looking gorgeous and is seen giving 'Holiday' vibes in the MV.

The music video was shot in various places like Long Beach, California and the White Sands National Monument in New Mexico for their beautiful landscapes.

'In Love with Someone' which is one of the pre-release tracks has already been released on January 22.

Suzy is a South Korean actor and singer who rose to fame through popular group Miss A. She also acted in hit dramas like 'While You Were Sleeping', 'Uncontrollably Fond' and more.

She is also one of the top 'Hallyu' star and one of the most followed stars by fans.

Check out Suzy's 'Holiday' MV below: