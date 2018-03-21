Myanmar President U. Htin Kyaw has resigned according to an official release of the President Office on Wednesday. He said he would take rest without giving details, said a statement.

A close friend of Myanmar leader Suu Kyi, he is a writer and scholar, who was first elected president of the country. He had no ties with the military and was mostly seen holding several positions in the education, planning and treasury ministries in the government.

He was elected to the presidency in 2016 when the National League for Democracy leader and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was constitutionally barred from the presidency. His resignation is likely to weaken Suu Kyi's position further as the country is already beset with the Rohingya crisis.