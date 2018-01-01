New Year celebrations will begin with a touch of caution in Goa, with tourism authorities in the coastal state warning of unusual tidal activity and possible flooding of beaches on Sunay due to the Supermoon phenomenon on January 2.

In an advisory issued to all businesses located near the coastline, Goa Tourism Director Menino D'Souza has also cautioned against the Supermoon phenomenon occurring once again on January 31.

"January 2 and January 31, 2018 are full moon days where the moon would be the closest to the Earth in its orbit also known as Supermoon, due to which there is likelihood of a surge in the high tides and possibility of flooding of the beaches affecting the shacks, water sports and other beach activities," D'Souza's advisory said.

Goa is one of the most popular beach and nightlife tourism destination in the country and attracts more than five million tourists every year, especially in the period from Christmas to New Year.

Beach shack operators had complained about a lack of warning earlier this month, after a combination of cyclone Ockhi and Supermoon wrecked havoc on the beaches, with the rising water damaging several beach shacks and eroding beach stretches, popular with tourists.

D'Souza has asked all businesses located along the coastline, in close proximity to the water including beach shack owners and water sports operators to take safety measures in wake of the recurrence of the Supermoon.

"Shack owners, water sports operators and other activities on the beaches are hereby directed to be on high alert on January 1-2 and January 30 and shall take all precautionary measures for avoiding any dangers to life and property," D'Souza added.