Supermoon 2017
People walk along the "Puente Nuevo" (New Bridge) as they are silhouetted against the supermoon during it rise in Ronda, southern Spain, December 3, 2017. Reuters

The latest "supermoon" has been a visual treat for skywatchers across the world and perfect learning opportunity for amateur astronomy enthusiasts. This was the first observable supermoon of 2017.

On December 3, the world witnessed the full moon that was 16 percent brighter and 7 percent larger than normal size. Although, this was the fourth supermoon of this year, but this is the only one that we will be able to see with naked eyes. This happened because the other three supermoons of 2017 coincided with new moons, when the lunar disk shows a totally darkened face.

In this gallery, IBTimes Singapore has compiled some brilliant photos of the supermoon captured in different parts of the world.

A full moon is pictured behind neon lights in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China December 3, 2017. Reuters
The full moon is pictured behind Christmas lights in Marseille, France December 3, 2017. Reuters
A supermoon is seen as it shines above Harpenden, Britain, December 3, 2017. Reuters
The supermoon rises as it is seen through an arch of the "Puente Nuevo" (New Bridge) in Ronda, southern Spain, December 3, 2017. Reuters