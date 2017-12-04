The latest "supermoon" has been a visual treat for skywatchers across the world and perfect learning opportunity for amateur astronomy enthusiasts. This was the first observable supermoon of 2017.

On December 3, the world witnessed the full moon that was 16 percent brighter and 7 percent larger than normal size. Although, this was the fourth supermoon of this year, but this is the only one that we will be able to see with naked eyes. This happened because the other three supermoons of 2017 coincided with new moons, when the lunar disk shows a totally darkened face.

In this gallery, IBTimes Singapore has compiled some brilliant photos of the supermoon captured in different parts of the world.