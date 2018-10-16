Just days after Stephen Hawking's final academic paper was published online, and some writings of the legendary scientist have also surfaced posthumous, revealing his contention that humans will be overpowered by a race of ''superhumans'' in the future. These excerpts from his final book, 'Brief Answers to the Big Questions' is widely touted as his last message to humanity.

As per Stephen Hawking, genetic engineering is capable of altering the entire trajectory of human evolution. Hawking shockingly predicts that advancements in genetic engineering could create a powerful race of superhumans who will overpower their fellow beings who are ordinary.

"We are now entering a new phase of what might be called self-designed evolution, in which we will be able to change and improve our DNA. We have now mapped DNA, which means we have read 'the book of life,' so we can start writing in corrections," Hawking said.

Stephen Hawking also believes that a world in which the ability to self-design people will ultimately divide society rather than uniting it.

Hawking predicted that elites in the world will initially use genetic augmentation to create superhumans who will clash with less competent normal beings.

"Once such superhumans appear, there are going to be significant political problems with the unimproved humans, who won't be able to compete. Presumably, they will die out, or become unimportant. Instead, there will be a race of self-designing beings who are improving themselves at an ever-increasing rate," suggested Hawking. '

In the write-up, Stephen Hawking also talked about the necessity of regulating artificial intelligence. As per Hawking, AI could develop a will of its own in the future, and it could be in conflict with ours. Hawking also predicted the possibility of an arms race over autonomous weapons in the coming years.

The legendary physicist also revealed that there is no God. However, he added that laws of science can be called God.