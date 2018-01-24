Korean boy band Super Junior will be starring in their own variety show but it will not be easy as they will be against popular MBC show "I Live Alone."

"Super TV" will start airing on January 26 on xtvN and will feature Leeteuk, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Yesung, Heechul and Donghae.

"We are going up against 'I Live Alone'? What do we do? Jun Hyun Moo received the Grand Prize in 2017 and even before that, 'I Live Alone' became MBC's prime TV show. I enjoy watching it as well," said Heechul.

"I Live Alone" is one of the top shows in South Korea and it features the lives of celebrities who live by themselves.

Heechul said he is "very worried. We started 'SJ Returns—Super Junior Real Comeback Story' to promote the album, but because it did better than our expectations, we extended it, which became 'Super TV.' This time, it won't be just our fans watching but a program that other viewers watching, so we need to work hard to raise the viewership if we're competing against 'I Live Alone.'"

"I honestly didn't think about that," said Leeteuk. "We thought we would continue following the success of 'Youn's Kitchen 2,' but there was a surprise rival. But 'Youn's Kitchen 2' is doing well, so I think it would be a positive outcome if we achieve just half of its viewership."

Super Junior made a successful comeback last year despite the controversies surrounding Sungmin and Siwon. Sungmin did not participate in the album after fans protested and demanded that he be ousted from the idol group. Siwon opted out of the promotional activities after his family's dog bit a restaurant owner who died days later in October.

The group promised to do things if the ratings will be above 5 percent. Eunhyuk said he will bring Ryeowook on the show after his military service and Shindong said he will lose weight.