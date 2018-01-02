A new study into increased global seismic activity has discovered that the earth faces a high risk of intense and widespread earthquakes in 2018. Scientists have linked the impending seismic disasters to the reducing rotational speed of the earth. This evaluation is ominous for mankind if we take into account the 2018 prophecies of great seers Nostradamus and Baba Vanga.

The study was conducted by geophysicist Roger Bilham from the Geological Sciences and CIRES at the University of Colorado and Rebecca Bendick from the Department of Geosciences at the University of Montana. Their theory states that the earth would face massively powerful earthquakes of close to 9 magnitude on the Richter scale in 2018.

Their research, which focuses on the slowing of the mean rotation velocity of the earth, has predicted that our planet may be rocked with more than 20 earthquakes in the coming 12 months, especially in the western US, southern Europe, the Middle East and South America.

According to the report, the slowing down of the earth's rotation will lead to the decrease in centrifugal force and create pressure on the equator. This could lead to serious consequences as the tectonic plates in that area would crush each other, leading to multiple super earthquakes.

Also read: Double whirlpools capable of sucking in marine creatures spotted in oceans

The possibility of seven or higher magnitude earthquakes will increase by up to 30 percent. The danger doesn't end here as it is expected to slowly build up to a super tectonic activity bearing magnitude of nine or above. It is needless to say that earthquakes of such magnitude will devastate the earth and its inhabitants, if not completely destroy them.

Apart from tectonic disasters, the earth's movement could open up other frightening possibilities, like that of a supervolcanic eruption. The study mentions that Yellowstone National Park is at high risk of erupting in 2018, causing huge loss of life and property.

There is still hope

However, it is to be noted that predicting natural disasters is no easy feat and human beings have not yet come up with a definite way of doing it. The study, much like the prophecies of mystics, is just a prediction that these disasters might strike the earth. Bendick herself has called earthquake boom similar to sensationalism.

Although areas at risk of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions can be predicted, there is no way to know beforehand when the incident will take place and how much damage it will cause.

Previously, many studies have drawn a link between earth's rotation velocity and the occurrence of earthquakes. However, only the fact that they occur together has been established; a cause-effect relation between them is yet to be proven.

Meanwhile, seers like Nostradamus from the 16th century and the more recent Baba Vanga have given grave predictions for the year we just entered. From nuclear wars to terror attacks, massive tectonic activity to supervolcanic eruptions, turns out 2018 is the year that has highest possibility of encountering Doomsday.

Estimates from scientists, conspiracy theorists as well as astrologers are pointing towards the same thing. So, be it through Nibiru or earthquakes or missile wars, 2018 might very well show tough times to the human race.