Girls' Generation member Sunny cried as she talked about three members of the Korean girl group who decided to leave SM Entertainment.

Last October, it was announced that Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun did not sign new contracts with the agency and decided to pursue their solo careers.

"The three members decided to terminate their contracts with the agency. Although Girls' Generation will stay afloat, it would be difficult in practical terms for those members to remain in the team when they sign up with a different management agency," a source said.

Sunny will be a guest on the E Channel's "Life Sharing Reality - Sending Me to You" and in a preview, she said, "We wanted to go on for 10 years, but I don't think we did well because of ourselves. I think it's because the fans' love for Girls' Generation was so great."

"We recently went through contract renewals. We each talked about what we wanted to do and what we couldn't do. When I heard a member speak, I could understand where they were coming from, and I wanted them to do what they wanted," she explained.

She added, "Then when I heard another side, I'd understand them as well. Since we've been together for so long, I knew how things were. Why they thought how they did. They're all precious. I understand them all, and I want them all to do well. I want them to be happy."

SM Entertainment denied that it is disbanding the group because of the departure of the three members.

"Girls' Generation is a very precious and significant group to S.M. and its fans. We're not thinking about dismantling the group. However, since there are members whose contracts have expired, we'll decide carefully after consulting with all members regarding the future path of the team," the agency said.